Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gibbon Pender. View Sign Service Information Southern Cremations & Funerals 1861 Dallas Highway, SW Marietta , GA 30064 (770)-637-1524 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Gibbon" Pender joined the Church Triumphant on November 12, 2019. In his 91st year, Gibbon responded to questions about his birthday in this way: "May 15...a long time ago." (more accurately, 1928)



Gibbon was born in Tarboro, NC, and raised in Charlotte, NC. He was a graduate of Episcopal High School, Alexandria, VA, and N.C. State (a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity). After service as a First Lieutenant in the Army during the Korean Conflict, he had a long distinguished career in the paper industry retiring as the president of Star Paper Tube, Inc.



His passions for service were twofold: church as an elder, deacon, Sunday School teacher, fund-raiser, presbytery work, and much more; and community as a hospice volunteer, juvenile probation work, Rotary Club, and much more. He thoroughly enjoyed hobbies of golf, tennis, wood-working, and global travel.



In 30 years of retirement, he loved spending time with family and friends at Fripp Island, SC. Gibbon was known for speaking the truth in love...and in humor. He faced death as one more adventure from his heavenly Father.



He is survived and beloved by the following: his darling Nelle, wife of 69 years; his younger brother, Billy Pender of Charlotte, NC; three adult children: Robert of Rock Hill, SC. William of Knoxville, TN, and Nelle of Beaufort, SC (and their spouses: Kathy, Sheri, and Hugh); 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.



The service-The Witness to the Resurrection-will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Marietta, GA, Friday, November 15 at 3 p.m. followed by a time of visitation with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 189 Church Street, Marietta, GA 30060.

Robert "Gibbon" Pender joined the Church Triumphant on November 12, 2019. In his 91st year, Gibbon responded to questions about his birthday in this way: "May 15...a long time ago." (more accurately, 1928)Gibbon was born in Tarboro, NC, and raised in Charlotte, NC. He was a graduate of Episcopal High School, Alexandria, VA, and N.C. State (a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity). After service as a First Lieutenant in the Army during the Korean Conflict, he had a long distinguished career in the paper industry retiring as the president of Star Paper Tube, Inc.His passions for service were twofold: church as an elder, deacon, Sunday School teacher, fund-raiser, presbytery work, and much more; and community as a hospice volunteer, juvenile probation work, Rotary Club, and much more. He thoroughly enjoyed hobbies of golf, tennis, wood-working, and global travel.In 30 years of retirement, he loved spending time with family and friends at Fripp Island, SC. Gibbon was known for speaking the truth in love...and in humor. He faced death as one more adventure from his heavenly Father.He is survived and beloved by the following: his darling Nelle, wife of 69 years; his younger brother, Billy Pender of Charlotte, NC; three adult children: Robert of Rock Hill, SC. William of Knoxville, TN, and Nelle of Beaufort, SC (and their spouses: Kathy, Sheri, and Hugh); 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.The service-The Witness to the Resurrection-will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Marietta, GA, Friday, November 15 at 3 p.m. followed by a time of visitation with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 189 Church Street, Marietta, GA 30060. Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close