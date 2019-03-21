Obituary

Robert Harris, 69, of Charlotte passed away on Tuesday March 12, 2019. He was born on March 24, 1949, to the late Sudie Harris. Mr. Harris retired from the Charlotte Observer and Clariant as a chemist. He was preceded in death by his wife Debia McCormick Harris, mother Sudie Harris, aunts Lorraine Houston, Mozella Hogue and Virgie Crawford, uncle John Hogue. Robert is survived by his children Kenyatta Harris, Alicia Harris and Yemaja Harris. Sister Gwendolyn Harris. Niece Angela Gray; nephews Xavier Harris and Marquise Harris. Grandchildren Kynadi, Dontavious, Bradyn and Izzae Harris. Great nephew Tyson Gray. Services entrusted to King's Funeral Home (704) 394-2722.

