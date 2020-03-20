Robert W. Helms "Bobby" CHARLOTTE - Robert (Bobby) W. Helms, 70, passed away unexpectedly on March 11th, 2020. He was a native Charlottean, born February 14, 1950. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents Thomas E. (Gene) Helms and Annie Douglas Helms. He was a graduate of West Mecklenburg High School, class of 1968. He leaves a wife of 52 years, Kathy, a son Chris Helms (Laura), a grandson Chase, son Jeff Helms, beloved bird Mikey, brother Tommy Helms (Dianne) and numerous other family members. He was a retired contractor. His hobbies included bee keeping with his brother at Helms Apiary, attending car shows and flying remote control airplanes. He enjoyed cooking and making BBQ & ice cream for family and friends. Bobby was associated with the Charlotte Aeromodelers, Po-Boy Pop Twisters Flying Club, Wilkinson Blvd. Volunteer Fire Department and a past member of the West Meck Optimist Club, where he coached various sports. Bobby was always available to anyone who needed a helping hand.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 20, 2020