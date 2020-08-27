1/1
Robert Holt Pickard
1948 - 2020
Rob. Pickard, 72, entered the blessed Happy Hunting Ground on August 22, 2020, following months of illness and a brief hospitalization. Born in 1948 in Cartersville, GA, Rob. spent most of his life in North Carolina. A Vietnam veteran, he retired in 2013. He was employed most notably by Medfax Corporation for many years and most recently by Carolina Cardiology.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy, son Christopher of Charlotte, NC, daughter Bronwyn Peterson (Don) of Peyton, CO, grandchildren Matthew, Julia, and Elissa, and great granddaughter, Brinley, stepson Glenn Weyler (Lynette) of Greensboro, NC, and sister-in-law Vicky Pickard of Kannapolis, NC.

A private memorial service for Rob. will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020, and the family invites you to join them online at https://www.covenantpresby.org/live or https://www.facebook.com/CovenantPresby. Interment will be in Covenant's columbarium. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any veterans' service or wildlife organization of your choice, or Covenant Presbyterian.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 27, 2020.
