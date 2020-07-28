1/1
Robert J. Ellison Sr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chief Robert J. Ellison, Sr., 78, died unexpectedly July 13, 2020 at his Hilton Head Island, SC home.

He was born in Pineville, NC on July 25, 1941 to William (Bill) Ellison and Louise Fisher Ellison. He grew us and attended school in Charlotte, graduating from Grainger High School. He was an Air Force veteran and his entire successful career was with the Charlotte Fire Department, retiring as Assistant Fire Chief. He then relocated to Hilton Head Island as Chief of the Hilton Head Fire Department.

He is survived by his son, Robert Joe Ellison, Jr. of Charlotte, his sister, Mary Little of Charlotte, his brothers, Michael W of Savannah, GA and Timothy S of Weddington, NC. He is predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth Clewis.

There will be no services due to Covid-19.

Condolences may be offered at www.islandfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
4 Cardinal Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
(843) 681-4400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved