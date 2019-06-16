Robert J. "Bob" Sandee aged 73 passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, SC. Born in Evanston, IL of the late Drs. Rolland and Thelma Sandee. Robert Sandee after retiring as a small business owner moved to Lake Wylie, SC.
Survivors include his wife, Loretta, sons Scott Sandee (Laura) and Alan Sandee, daughters Lynda Tamberelli (Frank) and Gina Sandee, and 3 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Richard Sandee and sister Lori Wilcox (Michael).
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Livingston and staff for his treatment and care. We would also like to thank the Hospice & Community Care and Wayne T. Patrick House for their compassionate care and services.
Palmetto Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family of Bob Sandee.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 16, 2019