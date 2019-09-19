Robert Jackson Ranson "Bob", 70, of Huntersville died September 14, 2019. He was born in Charlotte on November 24, 1948 to Donald Hunter Ranson and Minnie Hager Ranson.
He is survived by his sister, Donelle Whitby; sister-in-laws, Darlene Wilson and Shirley Ranson; nieces, Melissa, Grace and Cristi; nephews, David, Kevin, and Brian. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Joe Ranson and Donald Craven Ranson, nephew Jason Ranson and brother-in-law Bill Whitby.
A visitation will be held at James Funeral Home from 2-4 PM on Saturday, October 12. A private service will follow.
The full obituary is at jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 19, 2019