Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert James Pressley. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert James Pressley



On May 26, the Lord called Robert home. Robert, 56, a resident of Charlotte, NC, was born on April 3, 1963, to mother, Patricia A. Kinley Pressley and father, Bobby C. Pressley, Jr. Robert attended West Mecklenburg High School, was a graduate of Central Piedmont Community College, and was a U.S. Army Ranger Iraq War Veteran.



He was predeceased in death by his four grandparents and one son, Daniel J. Pressley Silva.



He is survived by his mother, Patricia Pressley; his father, Bobby C. Pressley, Jr.; his son, Joshua S. Pressley Silva; two granddaughters, Lilly and Carla Silva; two sisters, Rhonda Pressley Wilbanks and Deborah Pressley Cook; two nephews, Trey Wilbanks and Jason Cook; and one niece, Beth Wilbanks.



Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Powles Staton Funeral Home with a funeral service immediately following at 12:00 PM on Saturday in the chapel of Powles Staton Funeral Home.



A Military Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Salisbury National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.



Powles Staton Funeral Home, 913 W. Main Street, Rockwell, NC 28138, is assisting the Pressley family. Online condolences may be made at

Robert James PressleyOn May 26, the Lord called Robert home. Robert, 56, a resident of Charlotte, NC, was born on April 3, 1963, to mother, Patricia A. Kinley Pressley and father, Bobby C. Pressley, Jr. Robert attended West Mecklenburg High School, was a graduate of Central Piedmont Community College, and was a U.S. Army Ranger Iraq War Veteran.He was predeceased in death by his four grandparents and one son, Daniel J. Pressley Silva.He is survived by his mother, Patricia Pressley; his father, Bobby C. Pressley, Jr.; his son, Joshua S. Pressley Silva; two granddaughters, Lilly and Carla Silva; two sisters, Rhonda Pressley Wilbanks and Deborah Pressley Cook; two nephews, Trey Wilbanks and Jason Cook; and one niece, Beth Wilbanks.Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Powles Staton Funeral Home with a funeral service immediately following at 12:00 PM on Saturday in the chapel of Powles Staton Funeral Home.A Military Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Salisbury National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.Powles Staton Funeral Home, 913 W. Main Street, Rockwell, NC 28138, is assisting the Pressley family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.