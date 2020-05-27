'A Generous and Very Sensitive Man'
Robert John Pierce, age 44, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Gastonia on Saturday ~ May 23, 2020. Rob had more good days than bad and will be remembered by his family and friends for his kindness, loving care for animals and his love of food, especially meat and lobster. Born in Livingston, New Jersey, he relocated to Gastonia and was a staple at Purgatory social events. Rob had several good friends and many good acquaintances.
Rob is survived by his mother: Elaine Partyka Pierce of Gastonia; his sister: Christina Pierce of Gastonia; Nephew: Thomas Pascavage and finance' Ashley Wray of Charlotte; great nephew: Oliver Alexander Pascavage; dear friend: Ellie Ziegert; lifelong dear friend: Wayne Clawans; Uncle and Cousins around the world, and his kitty cats who he loved.
Rob was the son of the late Robert Michael Pierce of Irvington, New Jersey.
The family will have a private memorial service with Rob's close friends at a later date.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Rob's guestbook at: www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Rob and his family are in the loving care of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 27, 2020.