Robert John Pierce
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
'A Generous and Very Sensitive Man'

Robert John Pierce, age 44, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Gastonia on Saturday ~ May 23, 2020. Rob had more good days than bad and will be remembered by his family and friends for his kindness, loving care for animals and his love of food, especially meat and lobster. Born in Livingston, New Jersey, he relocated to Gastonia and was a staple at Purgatory social events. Rob had several good friends and many good acquaintances.

Rob is survived by his mother: Elaine Partyka Pierce of Gastonia; his sister: Christina Pierce of Gastonia; Nephew: Thomas Pascavage and finance' Ashley Wray of Charlotte; great nephew: Oliver Alexander Pascavage; dear friend: Ellie Ziegert; lifelong dear friend: Wayne Clawans; Uncle and Cousins around the world, and his kitty cats who he loved.

Rob was the son of the late Robert Michael Pierce of Irvington, New Jersey.

The family will have a private memorial service with Rob's close friends at a later date.

Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Rob's guestbook at: www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com

Rob and his family are in the loving care of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home
412 South Main Street
Stanley, NC 281642015
7042632631
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved