Robert Johnson

Robert Frederick Johnson ROSELLE, NJ - Mr. Robert Frederick Johnson was born in Charlotte, NC on April 26, 1962. He departed this life on September 23, 2020, at home in Roselle, NJ. Robert excelled in life and was loved by family and friends alike. Robert leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of twenty years Rhonda S. Johnson; sons Cam'Ron R. Johnson, Robert X. Johnson and daughter Anna Johnson Shipton; three brothers, two sisters and a host of nieces nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will take place on October 1, 2020, from 2:00pm to 2:30pm. Life celebration service will follow from 2:30pm to 3:30pm at Progressive Baptist Church, 1600 Clanton Rd., Charlotte, NC. Burial: Gethsemane Gardens, Charlotte, NC. First Family Funeral and Cremation is in charge.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 1, 2020.
