1/1
Robert Jones
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Ralph Jones, Jr. "Bob" MATTHEWS - Robert (Bob) Ralph Jones, Jr. passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Born August 19, 1937, in Wagram, NC, Bob was the oldest son of Robert Ralph and Addie Long Jones. Raised in Scotland County, NC, Bob attended Laurinburg High School, serving as Salutatorian and President of the wonderful class of 1955. He graduated from N.C. State with a B.S. in Math and went on to earn a Masters from UNC-Ch and PhD from Duke University, both in Math Education. While at N.C. State, Bob was very involved with the Wesley Foundation. There he met his beloved wife, Jean Linthicum Jones. Bob and Jean were married on August 21, 1960, and went on to raise three children while living in Raleigh. Bob spent 32 years serving public school students and teachers of North Carolina in Math Education, both as a teacher and as the Director of Math for the State Department of Public Instruction. Bob had a passion for learning and teaching, and touched countless minds over his 32-year career. Post retirement, Bob worked successfully as a sales representative for the Harper Company, providing recognition walls at numerous colleges, hospitals and organizations across the state. Bob was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church. For 44 years, Bob was an active member of Highland UMC, developing lifelong friendships and serving in a wide variety of roles. In 2017, Bob and Jean retired to Matthews, NC where they joined Matthews UMC. Bob was always quick with a joke and never met a stranger. Most of all, he loved being with friends and his family. He worked hard to show his children and grandchildren how to live a meaningful life dedicated to service and caring for others. Bob is survived by Jean, his wife of 60 years, his daughters, Karen Racioppe (Tom), Kim Carter (Rob), son Kevin (Donna), and five grandchildren, Emma, Bobby, and Sam Carter, Aidan and Poppy Jones, as well as a host of friends and extended family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Global Impact Fund at Matthews United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held in Raleigh at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 14, 2020
I worked with Bob for many years with the Harper Company and I enjoyed it so much. We loved to talk about our grandchildren and share pictures. He was a wonderful person and I missed him when he retired. We talked several times since his retirement either by phone or email. So sorry to hear about his passing. He will be missed by all.
Sandy Cathell
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved