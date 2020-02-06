Funeral services for the late Robert Joseph Ussery, 71 will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Ben Salem Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC, 6801 Monroe Rd. at 2pm with visitation at 1pm. Mr. Ussery was born March 14, 1948. He completed his earthly journey on February 1, 2020. Born in Lawndale, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Victoria Howard and the late Joseph Ussery.
Mr. Ussery leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters, Yvonne Falls and Lori Ussery both of Charlotte, NC; seven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Falls Ussery, two sons, Robert Antonio Falls and Dennis James Ussery, one brother, Richard Ussery (Verna); one sister, Hazel Ussery. King's Funeral Home (704-394-2722)is serving the Ussery family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 6, 2020