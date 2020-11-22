1/1
Robert Joseph "Bob" Wujciak
1949 - 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Robert "Bob" Joseph Wujciak – Husband, Dad, Pop, Son, Brother, Uncle, and Friend. The man. The myth. The legend. Bob passed peacefully at home on November 17th.
A memorial service will be streamed live on Saturday, November 28th at 11:00AM. If you wish to honor Bob, he would greatly appreciate donations to the Kershaw Prison Ministry: KCI Ministries, c/o Joe Collins, 1101 Lester Mullis Rd., Indian Trail, NC 28079. For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Livestream Service
Funeral services provided by
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28210
704-752-7710
November 20, 2020
Linda and Jenny, I was saddened to hear of Bob’s passing and I know there aren’t enough words to say that can adequately express how much he meant to so many people, both young and old. He was truly a man of God and he made a great impact with such a quiet voice but with an awesome power behind it. DeColores, my brother!
Dean Freeman
Friend
