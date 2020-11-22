Robert "Bob" Joseph Wujciak
February 6, 1949 - November 17, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Robert "Bob" Joseph Wujciak – Husband, Dad, Pop, Son, Brother, Uncle, and Friend. The man. The myth. The legend. Bob passed peacefully at home on November 17th.
A memorial service will be streamed live on Saturday, November 28th at 11:00AM. If you wish to honor Bob, he would greatly appreciate donations to the Kershaw Prison Ministry: KCI Ministries, c/o Joe Collins, 1101 Lester Mullis Rd., Indian Trail, NC 28079. For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com
.