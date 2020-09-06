Robert K. (Bob) Harrison of Charlotte, NC, Naples, FL and Bellaire, MI passed away at his home on August 29, 2020 at the age of 96. Bob was born on June 12,1924, the son of Dr. and Mrs. S W Harrison. He graduated from Union City High School and attended Purdue University before enlisting in the U S Army Air Force. During his service in WWII he served as both an advanced flight instructor and a fighter gunnery instructor. After the war he attended and graduated from the University of Michigan.
Bob spent most of his working years at The Backstay Welt Company in Union City, serving as President of the firm for many years.
After leaving Backstay Welt Company, he served as Executive Vice-President of Metric Manufacturing Co in Muncie, IN and Meyer Casket Co of Lynn, IN. Subsequently he purchased control of Dayton Process Engravers of Dayton, OH. Five years later, Bob sold his interest in Dayton Process and joined McCoy-Ellison in Monroe, NC. Following his retirement from McCoy-Ellison, he moved to Charlotte, NC, residing at The Cypress Club.
Mr. Harrison was a member of Rotary International for almost 50 years and served as President of the Union City club. He was also a former member of the Jaycees. In Monroe, he was a member of the Union County Economic Development Commission and the UTEC Advisory Council. In Charlotte, he was a member of the Service Corp of Retired Executives and the Myers Park Methodist Church.
Mr Harrison was preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 70 years, Margaret. He is survived by his 4 children- R. Keith Harrison, Jr. ( Marilyn), Susan H. Hock ( David), Margaret H. Bergmann ( John) and Catherine H. Frye. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com
.