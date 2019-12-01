Robert Kenneth Mauldin, 84, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on November 24, 2019. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Kenneth K. Mauldin and Rosa N. Mauldin.
He graduated from the University of Texas and doubled majored in Chemistry and Biology. He was a member of Mensa.
Robert K. Mauldin was predeceased by his parents; and wife of 50 years, Ada Lee Mauldin.
He is survived by his son, Peter and his wife, Maxine of Charlotte; daughter, Lee Cunningham, of Connecticut; and brother, Joe Mauldin of Houston, Texas. Per his request, there will be no funeral service or contributions.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 1, 2019