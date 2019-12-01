Robert Kenneth Mauldin (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Kenneth Mauldin.
Service Information
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC
28210
(704)-752-7710
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert Kenneth Mauldin, 84, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on November 24, 2019. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Kenneth K. Mauldin and Rosa N. Mauldin.

He graduated from the University of Texas and doubled majored in Chemistry and Biology. He was a member of Mensa.

Robert K. Mauldin was predeceased by his parents; and wife of 50 years, Ada Lee Mauldin.

He is survived by his son, Peter and his wife, Maxine of Charlotte; daughter, Lee Cunningham, of Connecticut; and brother, Joe Mauldin of Houston, Texas. Per his request, there will be no funeral service or contributions.

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.