Robert Watkins King, Jr. CHARLOTTE - On Sunday, August 18th, 2019, at the age of 89, Robert Watkins King, Jr. of Charlotte passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. Only child of Robert Watkins King, Sr. and Helen Griffin, of Wilson, he was husband to Ann, father to Watt and Rebecca, grandfather to Nate, Drew, Gus, Jake and Tucker, great-grandfather to Anson, Sully, Abe and Elias, sponsor, mentor, friend and colleague to many upon many. Retired from the Naval reserves in 1993 after 40 years of service, he was a patriot to the core. He served his community in many ways, from sitting on boards to leading classes at the Y to reading to children in schools. He was tireless in his support of what he knew to be right. His legal career was divided between the law firm of Moore & Van Allen and the Carolinas HealthCare System. They were both home to him and he loved and was loved by the people he worked beside. He was proud of his neighborhood, proud of his community, proud of his city, and worked to support these places and to make them better. He was proud of the schools that trained him, the law school at UNC Chapel Hill, and Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia. He was proud of his hometown of Wilson, NC and his family roots in the Holston Valley of Tennessee. He brought the sharp edge of humor to every occasion. He fought hard and he won. Memorial Service will be at 2pm on Sunday, August 24th, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3115 Providence Rd., Charlotte.

