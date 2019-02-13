Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Kirkpatrick. View Sign

Robert Calvin Kirkpatrick, 87, died Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Atrium Health -



Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC following a brief illness.



He leaves behind his wife of 23 years, Norma (Lippert) Kirkpatrick; his daughter, Debra Arney and



husband Patrick Arney; his daughter, Lucynda Kirkpatrick; two grandchildren, Caraline Arney, and



Lauren Arney; his sister-in-law Emily (Melton) Kirkpatrick; four stepchildren; fifteen step



grandchildren; six step great-grandchildren and many close friends. He was preceded in death by



his first wife, Betsy (Silverstein) Kirkpatrick and his brother, Milo Kirkpatrick, Jr.



Born on February 21, 1931, in Asheville, NC, the son of Milo Orton Kirkpatrick and Zeitha



(Patterson) Kirkpatrick, he moved to Charlotte, NC at an early age and lived in the area for the



remainder of his life.



Mr. Kirkpatrick received a degree in Music from the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of



North Carolina at Chapel Hill, then served in the United States Army for two years. He returned to



the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received a second degree in Business. Later, he



earned a post-graduate degree in Business Administration at Appalachian State University located in



Boone, NC. Mr. Kirkpatrick was a business instructor and the registrar for Kings Business College in Charlotte,



NC until his family sold the school in 1971. For more than 20 years, he served with distinction in an



executive role for the W.K. Hile Company in Matthews, NC (also known as Hile Equipment



Company, HECO). He was also a Charter Member of the Charlotte East



Mr. Kirkpatrick had a true passion for God and music. He was a deeply devoted long-term member



of his church, Christ Covenant Church in Matthews, NC. He was kind, thoughtful, intelligent, giving,



and an ethical and spiritual role model to his friends and family, and he exhibited a unique



combination of positive, patient and caring "midwestern" pragmatism and wisdom that guided him



throughout his life.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Christ Covenant Church



in Matthews, NC, with a private burial. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Christ



Covenant Church of Matthews.





Robert Calvin Kirkpatrick, 87, died Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Atrium Health -Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC following a brief illness.He leaves behind his wife of 23 years, Norma (Lippert) Kirkpatrick; his daughter, Debra Arney andhusband Patrick Arney; his daughter, Lucynda Kirkpatrick; two grandchildren, Caraline Arney, andLauren Arney; his sister-in-law Emily (Melton) Kirkpatrick; four stepchildren; fifteen stepgrandchildren; six step great-grandchildren and many close friends. He was preceded in death byhis first wife, Betsy (Silverstein) Kirkpatrick and his brother, Milo Kirkpatrick, Jr.Born on February 21, 1931, in Asheville, NC, the son of Milo Orton Kirkpatrick and Zeitha(Patterson) Kirkpatrick, he moved to Charlotte, NC at an early age and lived in the area for theremainder of his life.Mr. Kirkpatrick received a degree in Music from the College of Arts and Sciences at the University ofNorth Carolina at Chapel Hill, then served in the United States Army for two years. He returned tothe University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received a second degree in Business. Later, heearned a post-graduate degree in Business Administration at Appalachian State University located inBoone, NC. Mr. Kirkpatrick was a business instructor and the registrar for Kings Business College in Charlotte,NC until his family sold the school in 1971. For more than 20 years, he served with distinction in anexecutive role for the W.K. Hile Company in Matthews, NC (also known as Hile EquipmentCompany, HECO). He was also a Charter Member of the Charlotte East Rotary Club Mr. Kirkpatrick had a true passion for God and music. He was a deeply devoted long-term memberof his church, Christ Covenant Church in Matthews, NC. He was kind, thoughtful, intelligent, giving,and an ethical and spiritual role model to his friends and family, and he exhibited a uniquecombination of positive, patient and caring "midwestern" pragmatism and wisdom that guided himthroughout his life.A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Christ Covenant Churchin Matthews, NC, with a private burial. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to ChristCovenant Church of Matthews. Funeral Home Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews

3700 Forest Lawn Drive

Matthews , NC 28104

704-846-3771 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close