Robert Calvin Kirkpatrick, 87, died Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Atrium Health -
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Kirkpatrick.
Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC following a brief illness.
He leaves behind his wife of 23 years, Norma (Lippert) Kirkpatrick; his daughter, Debra Arney and
husband Patrick Arney; his daughter, Lucynda Kirkpatrick; two grandchildren, Caraline Arney, and
Lauren Arney; his sister-in-law Emily (Melton) Kirkpatrick; four stepchildren; fifteen step
grandchildren; six step great-grandchildren and many close friends. He was preceded in death by
his first wife, Betsy (Silverstein) Kirkpatrick and his brother, Milo Kirkpatrick, Jr.
Born on February 21, 1931, in Asheville, NC, the son of Milo Orton Kirkpatrick and Zeitha
(Patterson) Kirkpatrick, he moved to Charlotte, NC at an early age and lived in the area for the
remainder of his life.
Mr. Kirkpatrick received a degree in Music from the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of
North Carolina at Chapel Hill, then served in the United States Army for two years. He returned to
the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received a second degree in Business. Later, he
earned a post-graduate degree in Business Administration at Appalachian State University located in
Boone, NC. Mr. Kirkpatrick was a business instructor and the registrar for Kings Business College in Charlotte,
NC until his family sold the school in 1971. For more than 20 years, he served with distinction in an
executive role for the W.K. Hile Company in Matthews, NC (also known as Hile Equipment
Company, HECO). He was also a Charter Member of the Charlotte East Rotary Club.
Mr. Kirkpatrick had a true passion for God and music. He was a deeply devoted long-term member
of his church, Christ Covenant Church in Matthews, NC. He was kind, thoughtful, intelligent, giving,
and an ethical and spiritual role model to his friends and family, and he exhibited a unique
combination of positive, patient and caring "midwestern" pragmatism and wisdom that guided him
throughout his life.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Christ Covenant Church
in Matthews, NC, with a private burial. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Christ
Covenant Church of Matthews.
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC 28104
704-846-3771
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 13, 2019