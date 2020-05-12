Robert L. Gist
Robert L. Gist, 72 of 226 Gus Street died Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home. He was the son of Lucy Dawkins Gist and the late Odell L. Gist and husband of Alnisa Gist of the home. A native of Spartanburg County and member of Allen Chapel United Methodist Church, Spartanburg, SC.

Other survivors include one daughter, Pamela Gist Schaefer of Germany. One son Todd O. Gist of Spartanburg, SC. Two sisters Lonnie Mae Mack of Spartanburg, SC and Mary Lee Tucker of Washington, DC. Two brothers James Marcella (Ollie) Gist of Spartanburg, SC and Freddie (Shirley) Gist of Raleigh, NC.

Graveside service will be held 1 PM Wednesday, May 13,2020 at Allen Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Spartanburg, SC.

W. J. Gist Mortuary

Woodruff, SC

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Allen Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
