Robert L. Roe (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Roe.
Service Information
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC
28207
(704)-332-7133
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bob Roe, age 87, passed away at home on August 9, 2019.

A Korean War Air Force veteran and retired IBM engineer. Bob leaves behind his wife Lori; daughters Katherine Merriam, Susan and Elizabeth Roe; step-sons Bryan and Robert (Margot) Benjamin; and granddaughter Mary Austen Roe-Fiore (Casey). Proceeding him in death was his first wife of 35 years, Mary Wahlers Roe.

A private graveside service will take place on August 19.

The full obituary may be viewed at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details