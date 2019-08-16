Bob Roe, age 87, passed away at home on August 9, 2019.
A Korean War Air Force veteran and retired IBM engineer. Bob leaves behind his wife Lori; daughters Katherine Merriam, Susan and Elizabeth Roe; step-sons Bryan and Robert (Margot) Benjamin; and granddaughter Mary Austen Roe-Fiore (Casey). Proceeding him in death was his first wife of 35 years, Mary Wahlers Roe.
A private graveside service will take place on August 19.
The full obituary may be viewed at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 16, 2019