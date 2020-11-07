1/1
Robert L. Taylor
1931 - 2020
Robert L. Taylor
May 22, 1931 - October 26, 2020
Houston, Texas - Robert Lewis "Bob" Taylor passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, October 26, 2020, at his home, after recently moving to Houston, Texas. He was born on May 22, 1931 in Charlotte, North Carolina, to the late William Stanton and Ambler Major Taylor. Bob graduated from Harding High School in Charlotte, class of '49. Bob was a radioman in the U.S. Navy and served active duty in the Korean War on a PBY Catalina amphibious aircraft.
After discharge from the Navy, Bob met and married Bonnie Compton in June of 1959, and moved to El Paso, Texas for 2 years then later to Richardson, Texas where they raised their family. He worked for many years for Collins Radio as a communications engineer before starting R.L. Taylor and Associates, where he served as a contractor for numerous communications infrastructure projects around the world. After retirement, Bob and Bonnie moved to Kerrville, Texas where they spent many years involved in the local arts and the cactus club.
Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bonnie; son Greg Taylor and wife, Suzanne; brothers, William Stanton Taylor, Jr.; and John Thomas Taylor; grandchildren Jordan (Taylor) and husband Errikos Anagnostopoulos; Zachary Taylor and wife Alexandra, along with great-grandson Owen Taylor; and Blake Taylor; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Cynthia Ann Taylor and his brother Ronnie Carlyle Taylor, Sr.
Bob loved being around people and had an infectious personality. He was a loyal friend and a longtime Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved fishing, camping, traveling, and being outdoors. He loved his family and especially his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please donate to MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) or the Wounded Warrior Project.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 7, 2020.
