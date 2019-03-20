Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lance Summey. View Sign

"Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention to arrive safely in a pretty well preserved body. But rather to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out and screaming loudly - Wow! What a ride!"



No truer statement could represent the life of our beloved Robert Lance Summey. It meant so much to him that it was proudly placed on the wall of his office in his own handwriting.



Big describes his charismatic personality and how he approached life. Lance never met a stranger and was one of the most prolific storytellers ever. He was an avid sports fan who was definitely Tarheel born. He could recount the Heels statistics that would have been lost on the most experienced sportscasters proving that he truly bled Tarheel blue.



He had the greatest sense of humor and timing that enabled him to walk into any situation and tell a joke that would erupt in total laughter. This quality engendered Lance to countless people who he was able to call friend. Abundant and lasting friendships were cultivated in school, on the court, on the golf course, on the softball field, in the neighborhood and in his profession.



After graduating from Appalachian State University, Lance's career spanned across banking and sales for several companies. The consistent threads among his career choices were his inalienable ability to influence people and form lifelong relationships. During his illness, Lance received multiple messages from young sales people whom he had influenced and trained to do what came so naturally to Lance. These messages meant so much and allowed him to realize the difference he made in so many lives. What greater gift could we hope to share with someone before they complete life's journey?



In his final weeks, Lance expressed that he had lived and loved just the way he wanted. He had seen and done things that others may only dream of. He was at peace and ready for his next journey. His family and friends feel an emptiness and loss that will never be replaced. But, we all know that we will be together again one day.



Those of us left to cheer on the Tarheels are his wife, Christine Marie Gilmour Summey; sons - Barrett Wayne Summey and Ross Yates Summey; grandson - Bryson Andrew Summey; parents - Dr. Brett and Jenny Summey, Sr.; siblings - Dr. Brett and Greyson Summey, Jr., Mark and Brooke Abee, and Renee and Lisa Dow Juliano; grandmother - Doris Blevins Bennett; loving in-laws - Bob and Cheri Gilmour: and brother in-law - Jim Gilmour. He also left some young cheerleaders in his nieces and nephews who thought Uncle Lance was the bomb! - Poppy and Brett Summey; Keever and Summey Abee; Cole Thomas, Callie and Caidan Juliano.



A celebration of his life will be held at Sweet Magnolia Estate 10101 Bailey Rd. Cornelius, N.C. on March 31, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.



We would love to have you join the celebration in your Carolina Blue attire.



In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Lance may be made to Hospice of Huntersville P.O. Box 470408 Charlotte, N.C. 28247 or go directly to the website



Lance lived and loved the UNC fight song, so for now we are sad to say - Tarheel Dead.

