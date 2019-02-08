Robert "Bob" Lea Harm, 95, of Mooresville, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on January 30, 1924 in Warren, Ohio, to the late George and Margarie Harm. Mr. Harm was a WWII veteran serving in the US Army and US Air Force. He enjoyed spending time with other veterans at Richard's Coffee Shop in Mooresville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister.
Mr. Harm is survived by his wife of 39 years, Constance "Connie" Lynch Lyon; step son, Skip Lyon and wife, Christina; and step grandson, Jacob Lyon and Ashley.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 9 at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Amy Brook officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Richard's Coffee Shop, www.welcomevets.com or 165 N. Main Street, Mooresville, NC 28115.
