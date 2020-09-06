Robert Lee Beal Jr, 90, of Charlotte, NC passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was the son of Robert and Edith (Barkley) Beal. Robert married the love of his life Joan Broome and they were married 60 years before the Lord called her home.



Robert served four years in the United States Air Force as Staff Sergeant. After retiring from Eastern Airlines, he devoted most of his time to his family, working on his Model-A, attending car shows, wood working, painting car tags and working in his yard.



He will always be remembered by his crazy sense of humor. He always put his family first and gave generously of his time and talents to help friends and neighbors.



Robert is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Hinson (Rodney) of China Grove, Karen Barkley (Butch) of Charlotte and Tracy Love (Murray) of Huntersville; seven grandchildren, Kim Propst, Ashley Kwon, Nicole Muchler, Lauren Barkley, Brittany Love, Savannah Love and Webster Beal; seven great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.



Robert is preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Kermit Lee Beal and two brothers Bob and Gene.



A private family service will be held at a later date to celebrate Robert's life. The family kindly request memorials be made to Sunset Road Baptist Church, 2317 Sunset Road, Charlotte, NC 28216 where he was a long time member. Arrangements entrusted to Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service.



