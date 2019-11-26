Robert Lee Minto, of Charlotte, North Carolina, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was 79 years old.
Robert was a native to Indiana, Pennsylvania and was honorably discharged as a communications specialist from the U.S. Army. He retired as an engineer with Windstream Communications after 49 years of service. Robert was very devoted to his wife and family.
Robert is lovingly remembered by his wife, Pamela Minto; brother, Richard Minto and wife, Marlene; daughters, Tina Gribschaw and husband, Chris I, Tara Gifford and husband, Rich; son, Erick Minto; grandsons, Chris Gribschaw II and wife, Jamie, Dustin Gribschaw and wife, Missy, Robert Parker, Dakota Minto-Martin, Tyler Minto-Martin, Christian Minto, and Noah Minto; granddaughters, Kristina Gifford, Autumn Gifford and partner, Courtney; great grandson, Chris Gribschaw III; great granddaughters Calen Gribschaw and Aubriana Gifford.
A prayer service will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 26, 2019