Service Information McLean Funeral Directors 700 South New Hope Road Gastonia , NC 28054 (704)-865-3451 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Gastonia , NC

A "Prince of a Man" and member of the "Greatest Generation" was Robert Leo Allen (Bob), born August 26, 1921, in Pacolet Mills, South Carolina. Bob entered his heavenly rest on March 10, 2020. Bob and his twin sister Peggy were the youngest of seven children born to John Henry and Mattie Holmes Allen; Peggy preceded Bob in death ten years ago. Bob followed his parents' example as he was humble, lived his faith, and loved unconditionally.



Upon graduation from Wofford College in 1943, Bob entered basic training and served honorably with the 349th Air Troop Carrier Group during WWII. Prior to entering the service Bob met "the most beautiful girl in the world" - Mary Buice, whom he would wed September 1945



Bob enjoyed a 40 year career with Southern Bell, retiring in 1985. Faith and family were most important to Bob. His unconditional love for Mary and his family was based on his deep abiding faith in God. This legacy will live on through future generations.



Bob was tenderly and lovingly cared for by a superb group at Morningside Assisted Living in Gastonia. Their attention to every detail of Bob's care and support for Mary was assuring to Bob's family. Gaston Hospice provided an additional layer of care, compassion and knowledge for Bob's journey; Angie was his angel.



Bob is preceded in death by his loving daughter Judy Allen Miles and his dear grandson, Brent Allen Williams. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ella Buice Allen; daughters, Janet (Walter) Kellogg, Novelyn (Jim) Williams, Kay Allen, Angela (Roddy)Yates; grandchildren, Christin Allen Hambacher, Lindsey (Firas) Bukhari , Garin Hyde, and Emily Williams Stankus (Matt); great grandchildren, Zachary Leo Bukhari and Jack Henry Stankus.



A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at First United Methodist Church, Gastonia, North Carolina, March 13, 2020 at 11o'clock a.m. Military Rites will be performed after the service by the US Air Force and the Gaston County Honor Guard. A reception will be held in the Family Life Center following Rites. The service will also be live streamed and can be accessed at the following link:



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church, 190 E Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, North Carolina , 28052 or Gaston Hospice, 258 E Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, North Carolina, 28054.



Condolence messages may be shared at



McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Allen.

