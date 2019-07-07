Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Louis Rash. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM 812 Bromley Road Send Flowers Obituary

Bob Rash, 81, passed away on June 30, 2019. He was born August 10, 1937 in Kingsport, TN, son of the late Howard Wesley and Maxine Vanover Rash. He spent his youth in Marion, VA.



Bob earned his degrees in professional engineering and architecture from Virginia Tech. Based in Charlotte, Bob founded R.L. Rash and Associates, where he practiced commercial architecture and engineering from 1970-2012 throughout the Southeast.



He married the absolute love of his life, Joan Query Rash, on August 19, 1961. Together they crafted an amazing love story and unparalleled partnership, including running both of their businesses out of the same building for almost 40 years. It was his deep love for Joan that put the wind in his sails.



Bob was affectionally known as Geezer (his idea) by his grandsons, whom he loved so dearly. The time he invested in their lives, sprinkled in with his wise, funny stories and gentle soul was pure magic, and will be remembered by them and treasured throughout their lives.



His late stage cancer diagnosis in July 2016 did not deter his spirit or drive to continue living and loving. Bob was not afraid and had great faith that those around him were being held and guided. His absolute trust in his wonderful doctors, Drs. Chai and Vrochides of the Levine Cancer Institute-Charlotte, along with their amazing staffs, were a true gift not only to him but also to his family. As his cancer progressed and treatment was no longer possible, Cheryl Dunn, Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte, became his caregiver extraordinaire.



Bob is survived by his wife, Joan; his daughter, Nancy Rash Maloney (John) of Charlotte; son. Brian Query Rash of Franklin, TN; and grandsons, Connell Maloney of Arlington, VA and Gilbert Jones and Conrad Jones of Franklin, TN.



A reception celebrating his life will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at 812 Bromley Road.



Services and interment will be private for the family. Condolences may be offered at



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Lees-McRae College scholarship fund created in his name.





