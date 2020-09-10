1/1
Robert Lowery
Robert Louis Lowery "Bob" MATTHEWS - Robert "Bob" Louis Lowery, 72, of Matthews, NC returned to his heavenly home September 9, 2020. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him and provided him peace. Bob was born July 1, 1948, in Falls Church, VA. He was a beloved and caring husband, and devoted, loving father. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Vicki Lowery and his daughter Lindsay Lowery. Bob adored his two granddaughters Isabella Lowery and Hattie Lowery and loved spending time with them. Bob was a graduate of High Point University and a proud member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He had a fulfilling and accomplished insurance career spanning almost five decades. Knowledgeable and experienced in the surplus lines' insurance field, he loved the challenges each risk brought and was proud of the work solutions he was able to produce. His real passion was mentoring young professionals and sharing his expertise. He authored several insurance articles for various industry publications. Bob was honored to have served two terms as President of the North Carolina Surplus Lines Association. Bob requested a private family memorial service celebrating his life. In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me page has been set up in his memory to help with final medical expenses and services. https://www.gofundme.com/f/bob-lowery-memorial.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 10, 2020.
