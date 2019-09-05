Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Michael "Bob" Zeschke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Michael " Bob" Zeschke age 78 of Bloomington, IL passed away 2:35 PM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his son Richard's residence. His funeral service will be at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL be 2:00 PM Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Pastor Billy Newell will be officiating. Military rites accorded by the Bloomington -Normal American Legion Honor Guard at the funeral home following the service. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be 2:00 PM-5:00 PM Saturday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to the Community Cancer Center, Normal, IL



Bob was born January 19, 1941 in Chicago, IL the son of Edwin and Lida Ausili Zeschke.



Surviving are his 3 children, Cary (Teresa) Zeschke, Bloomington, IL, Robbin Veitengruber, Bloomington, IL, Richard (Julie) Zeschke, Bloomington, IL, 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 1 brother, Glenn Zeschke, Grapevine, TX.



Bob is preceded in death by his parents, brother Kenneth Zeschke.



Bob worked at General Telephone, Bloomington, IL as an electrical engineer and later transferred to the Ft. Wayne the office he later retired. He enjoyed dancing. Bob served in the US Navy.



Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at

Robert Michael " Bob" Zeschke age 78 of Bloomington, IL passed away 2:35 PM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his son Richard's residence. His funeral service will be at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL be 2:00 PM Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Pastor Billy Newell will be officiating. Military rites accorded by the Bloomington -Normal American Legion Honor Guard at the funeral home following the service. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be 2:00 PM-5:00 PM Saturday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to the Community Cancer Center, Normal, ILBob was born January 19, 1941 in Chicago, IL the son of Edwin and Lida Ausili Zeschke.Surviving are his 3 children, Cary (Teresa) Zeschke, Bloomington, IL, Robbin Veitengruber, Bloomington, IL, Richard (Julie) Zeschke, Bloomington, IL, 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 1 brother, Glenn Zeschke, Grapevine, TX.Bob is preceded in death by his parents, brother Kenneth Zeschke.Bob worked at General Telephone, Bloomington, IL as an electrical engineer and later transferred to the Ft. Wayne the office he later retired. He enjoyed dancing. Bob served in the US Navy.Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close