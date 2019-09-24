Robert Miller Gallant II, son of William Erskine Gallant, Sr. and Ione Peek Gallant, was born October 19, 1929 in Anderson, South Carolina and died on September 15th. He is survived by his wife, Mary Calhoun Gallant, four children and seven grandchildren, including Anna Gallant Carter and sons, Stuart and Sam, of Charlotte. Mr. Gallant was a Belk Department Stores partner in the Gallant-Belk Group. The complete obituary can be found at www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Whitner St., Anderson, SC 29624. The memorial service will follow at 12:30 p.m.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 24, 2019