Dr. Robert M. Gleaves was born in Nashville, Tennessee, and passed away Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina at the age of 81.



Despite losing his father at two months of age, Robert (Bob) and his older brother Edwin (Ed) thrived as youngsters, with Bob often following Ed's interests. They both enjoyed tennis, birding, and reading, and both were academically inclined throughout their youths. Bob attended David Lipscomb College in Nashville, where he studied Spanish and French, played varsity tennis, and spent four years writing for the college newspaper. He formed lifelong friendships there and is still remembered for his warmth and dedication to his peers.



Bob's enthusiasm for Spanish grew during his college years as it opened an entirely new world for him in both literature and a variety of cultures. He completed his MA and Ph.D. degrees in Spanish at Vanderbilt University, also studying Spanish-American culture and literature at the International Academy of Spanish in Saltillo, Mexico.



While at Vanderbilt in 1963, he met and fell in love with Catherine Anna Glosser. They were married in September of 1964 and had two children, Kevin and Sharon.



He began his teaching career as a Spanish professor at the University of South Florida (1965-1969) in Tampa Florida before accepting a position at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC). His teaching specialties were Spanish, Spanish-American poetry, and Spanish-American prose fiction. He retired in 2003, but continued to teach summer classes for several years afterward.



Bob was known for his endless amounts of patience with students and colleagues throughout the years, but above all else he was a devoted friend and family man. A strong support system for both his immediate family and extended family members, he was respected by all for his ability to remain calm, kind, and focused despite life's challenges.



As he wrote about his brother upon Ed's passing, the following African proverb holds true for Bob as well: "When an older person dies, a library burns to the ground." As in life they both so enriched the worlds of those around them, the brothers leave similar voids behind. However, the knowledge they both imparted to others during their lives may well continue for generations.



Robert is survived by his wife, Catherine (Cathie) Glosser Gleaves, his son Kevin Michael Gleaves (Kim) of Rock Hill, SC, and their sons Michael and Daniel Gleaves. He is also survived by his daughter, Sharon Elizabeth Gleaves (Jerry Moody) of Charlotte, NC, and by Sharon's son and daughter, Ryan and Shana Mobley. He is also survived by his niece, Susan Bollig (Mark) of Franktown, CO, and their daughters April Carey (Daniel), and their son Blake and daughter Cadence, and Melissa Bollig, all of Colorado Springs, CO. He is also survived by his nephew, Dr. David Gleaves (Donita) of Adelaide, South Australia, and their son Brandon and daughter Juliana.



