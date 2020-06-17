Our beloved father Bob Morrow died on June 12, 2020 at age 91. Bob was born in Statesville, NC to Ray and Ruth Morrow, and pre-deceased by his wifeConvereand his brother Harold and sister Betty. Survivors include his son Scott; daughter Connie Morrow Fairchild and her husband Craig and their children Russell and Katie; and daughter Ellyn Morrow Baeszler and her husband Ken and their daughter Emily.
Bob graduated from Central High School, Class of '46, where he lettered in football and track and was class president. He was a UNC-CH graduate, class of '50, a member of Zeta Psi fraternity, and was inducted into the Gimghoul honor society in 1950. He was co-captain of the track team at UNC, and his high hurdle quartet set two national records, and Bob was eventually inducted into the North Carolina Track Hall of Fame. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (1950-54), graduate of the Fort Holabird CIC training in 1951, and was assigned to duty in New Orleans, 1952-54. Bob joined Package Products/Engraph in 1954 and enjoyed a happy and successful 36-year career with that company. Two-term Governor of Charlotte Country Club, former President of The Piedmont Club and eight-year Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library volunteer, he was always generous with his time and resources. He was an avid tennis player and golfer, and possibly his favorite spot on earth was the Charlotte Country Club golf course. Bob had been in declining health over the last seven months and eventually succumbed to the Covid-19 virus. The family would like to wholeheartedly thank the staff at Sharon Towers Health Care who loved and served Bobin the last stage of his wonderful life. His ashes will be interred privately at Elmwood Cemetery.A celebration of life service will be held as soon as it is possible. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Sharon Towers Employee Appreciation Fund athttps://sharontowers.org/about-us/ways-to-give/ The above obituary was previously approved by our father, but he never wanted to toot his own horn, so his children want to do that instead! A more extensive obituary can be found at http://www.KepnerFH.com/obits .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 17, 2020.