Robert N. Burris, 79, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on July 26, 2020. He was the sixth of six children born to the late Craven C. Burris and Virginia C. Burris of Wingate, North Carolina.Bob's father was the longtime President of Wingate College, and Bob and his brothers and sisters grew up on the edge of campus. He graduated from Wingate High School in 1959, after applying for an NROTC Scholarship without telling his parents. He received the scholarship and enrolled at the University of South Carolina, becoming the only Burris child not to attend Wingate College and a lifelong Gamecock. As a sophomore, he met his future wife, Catherine A. Stoltz, of Columbus, GA. Bob and Catherine wed in 1963 and were married for over 51 years. After graduation, Bob and Catherine moved to Norfolk, Virginia, where Bob was commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Monrovia, and later, the USS Churchill County. Bob transferred to the Naval Reserve as a Lieutenant, then enrolled at the University of North Carolina School of Law in 1967.Upon his graduation in 1970, Bob and Catherine moved to Charlotte, where he entered the practice of law with the firm Byrum and Byrum. He took and passed the South Carolina Bar in 1989 and practiced in both states until his retirement. A self-described "dirt lawyer", Bob truly enjoyed the practice of law, and appreciated his many friends and colleagues in the profession. He was a long-time little league baseball coach, Sunday School teacher, and history enthusiast. Bob was a teller of tall tales and a lover of practical jokes, and we thank those who listened to his stories and laughed along with him.Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine, and is survived by his three children, Margery A. Burris McClanahan (husband, Chris), Robert N. Burris, Jr. (wife, Yen), all of Charlotte, and Christopher C. Burris (wife, Alexandra), of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Christopher C. McClanahan, James B. McClanahan, Catherine V. Burris, Victoria L. Burris, Virginia A. Burris, Caitlyn C. Burris, and Aidan C. Burris, as well as by his sister, Frances B. Crooke.A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the COVID-19 Response Fund, c/o United Way of Central Carolinas/FFTC, P.O. Box 890685, Charlotte, NC 28289-0685.