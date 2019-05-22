Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Norman Hill, Sr., 88, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Gordon Hospice House, a caring and supportive facility in Iredell County, after a lengthy battle with cancer.



He was born September 6, 1930, in Oklahoma City, OK, to the late Norman Hill and Inez Hyatt Hill. He graduated from Will Rogers High School. Bob married Anita Clyburn on September 20, 1952, and raised four sons. Bob proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corp. He was a veteran in the Korean War. The moto is "once a Marine, always a Marine". Bob was a member of the Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge #690, where he made lifelong friendships. Bob was an avid fisherman and loved spending time on Lake Norman in his boat over the years. He touched and encouraged many people. Bob's favorite prayer was the Serenity Prayer, "God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference".



He is preceded in death by his wife, Anita; and son, Richard.



Left to honor and remember Bob is his brother, Don Hill; sister, Cynthia Vickers, both of Oklahoma; sons, Robert (Shannon) of Lewisville, NC, Jim, and Scott (Kim) of Charlotte; grandchildren, Shannon, Lee, Carey, Elizabeth, Katelyn, Grant and Natalie; great -grandchildren, Kayden and Chase Hill, Madeline Cloninger, and Liam Cushman; and many nieces and nephews.



Services will be held on Saturday, May 25, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 AM with Rev. Larry Watts officiating. Burial will follow the service in Glenwood Memorial Park, Mooresville.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Edmundson for many years of kind and thoughtful care, Lake Norman Oncology and the team at Gordon Hospice House for their attentiveness and loving care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625



