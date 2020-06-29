Robert S. Owens, Jr. CHARLOTTE- The Rev. Robert S. Owens, Jr. (Bob) - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and pastor passed away on June 21, 2020, at his home in Charlotte, NC. The son of the late Augusta Vance Foree and Robert S. Owens, Sr. (and stepfather Elmer Foree), he is survived by his beloved wife Norma; daughter Jan Thomas (Susan Segars); daughter Julie Owens (Ron Atteberry); son Robert Owens (Cindy Weber); daughter Melissa Owens (Rachael Loving); and daughter Amy Breshears (Bryan Fey). He is predeceased by a son-in-law, James Breshears. Bob and Norma were blessed with five grandchildren: Chris Thomas (Stephanie), Joshua Owens, Dylan and Jesse (Joe) Weber-Owens, and Noah Owens Loving; and two great-grandchildren, Anna and Emi Thomas. Rev. Owens served congregations in Kentucky, North Carolina (Plaza Presbyterian Church, Charlotte), Texas, and Hawaii, and completed nine interim pastorates in California, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Beaconsfield, England (UK). An online memorial page with remembrances and other details may be found at bobowensmemorial.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 29, 2020.