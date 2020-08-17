Robert P. Brownlie, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020.
Bob was born in Montclair, New Jersey on April 14, 1938 to John and Estelle Reid Brownlie. Bob was the youngest of six children. He often said "they saved the best for last". In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Catherine "Kay" Crater (Kenneth), John Brownlie (Rita), Raymond Brownlie (June), and Walter Brownlie.
Bob is survived by his wife Christine "Tina" Brownlie of Charlotte, NC; their daughter Elizabeth Brownlie of Atlanta, GA; a brother Arthur Brownlie (Fran) of Smyrna, Delaware; a sister-in-law Marilyn Brownlie (wife of the late Walter Brownlie) of Arlington, MA. He is further survived by 25 nieces and nephews - 1st and 2nd generation on the Brownlie side. He leaves behind 5 sister and brother in laws and 12 nieces and nephews from his wife's family.
Bob grew up in Bloomfield, New Jersey. He graduated from Rutgers University with a B.S. in Accounting in 1960 and then joined The Prudential Insurance Company. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1964. Bob retired from Prudential in June 1995 as Senior Vice President in Corporate Services. He became a full time consultant in records management for fourteen years retiring for the second time in 2009.
Bob and Tina and family relocated to Charlotte, NC in 1996. Bob became an active member in their Ballantyne Community. He was engaged through their Church Community of St. Matthew Catholic Church as well.
Bob's passions were his family, friends, business associates and his alma mater - Rutgers University. Bob never met a stranger and he would learn all about the people that he engaged in conversation. Bob and Tina enjoyed and generously shared travels and trips around the country and abroad with family and friends.
A visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 19th from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM located at 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC 28104. Masks and social distancing will be required.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM located at 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28277. Go to www.stmatthewcatholic.org
and click onto "Weekend Mass Schedule - then a link in regards to COVID Mass Procedures which includes mask and social distancing requirements.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Bob can be made by check or online through the Rutgers University Foundation website. Rutgers University Foundation, PO Box 193, New Brunswick, NJ 08903-0193 or at give.rutgers.edu/brownliememorial
.
An online guestbook is available at www.heritagecares.com
.