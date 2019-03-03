Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Paul Barrett. View Sign

Robert Paul Barrett, "Bob" passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the age of 44. He was at home, surrounded by family as he went to be with the Lord.



Bob was born September 29, 1974 in Buffalo, NY to Robert and Barbara (Barry) Barrett. He moved to Charlotte in his early adulthood and in 2007 he married the love of his life, Zena Summerer. Together they made their home in Indian Trail and raised three exceptional young sons. He worked his way up through the ranks during his nearly 20 year career with Piedmont Natural Gas and was loved and respected by his co-workers and friends.



Bob was a man of character and integrity who worked hard, had strong principles and loved the outdoors; but more than anything, he loved his family. He was big and strong, but soft-spoken and chose his words carefully. He was a man's man, of quiet but strong faith with a warm, welcoming smile. A man who was firm but fair. He also loved his leisure time. His idea of the perfect day would be grilling in the backyard on a beautiful day with his family and friends, a big bonfire burning and a NASCAR race on the TV. He loved camping, hunting, fishing and tinkering, and took great joy in teaching his sons the ins and outs of his passions. Bob was successful in all aspects of his life; successful in that he leaves this world better than he found it; he never lacked appreciation of earth's beauty or failed to express it; and he looked for the best in others while giving the best he had back. In a word, he had heart.



Bob was a fighter. Not in the belligerent sense, but in his determination. He knew he had an uphill battle when he learned of his illness, but right up to the end he stayed strong and never gave up. He tried his best never to show pain or weakness. Despite all he was going through, he never stopped telling his family he loved them and that everything would be okay. That was Bob; all heart.



Bob is survived by his wife, Zena Barrett, three sons; Gavin, Bobby Jr. and Hunter, his parents Bob and Barb Barrett, his sister Karen Barrett and her daughter Noura, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



A celebration of life service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 6th at Heritage Funeral Home, 4431 Old Monroe Rd., Indian Trail, NC 28079. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's name to Colorectal Cancer Alliance at





4431 Old Monroe Rd.

Indian Trail , NC 28079

Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 3, 2019

