Robert Pleasant Brown, Jr., 91, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, the 13th of August 2019. Bob, as he was known, was born on the 15th of July 1928 in Charlotte, NC to the late Robert Pleasant Brown, Sr and Blanch Spratt Brown. He graduated from Central High School and attended UNC Chapel Hill where he earned an Accounting Degree and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He went on to receive his CPA and was very devoted to his work with Deloitte and predecessor companies from 1953 to 1991. Bob then joined the United States Army Counter Intelligence Corps (CIC). He was working with the CIC in Nashville, TN, when he met the love of his life, Melba Ruth Bowers. She fondly recalls being attracted to his quick wit and lively personality which kept her entertained through their long lives together. The two were married in Tennessee in September of 1954. They enjoyed many happy years together, primarily residing in Charlotte with a brief time in South Carolina. Bob loved all types of sports and he and Melba often spent time in Chapel Hill cheering on his much loved Tar Heels. Bob was also a regular at Carmel Country Club for many years and spent many Saturday mornings there golfing with friends. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Melba Brown. A service to Celebrate his life will be held 10:30 AM, Friday the 16th of August 2019 from the graveside of Evergreen Cemetery with military honors. Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

