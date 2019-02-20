Robert Richard Wilcocks (1938 - 2019)
Mr. Robert Richard Wilcocks, 81, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at home. Mass Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Visitation with a reception will be held immediately following at the Church. For a full obituary and online guestbook please visit www.heritagecares.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 20, 2019
