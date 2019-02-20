Mr. Robert Richard Wilcocks, 81, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at home. Mass Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Visitation with a reception will be held immediately following at the Church. For a full obituary and online guestbook please visit www.heritagecares.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Richard Wilcocks.
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC 28104
704-846-3771
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 20, 2019