Robert S. Morgan (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert S. Morgan.
Service Information
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC
28210
(704)-544-1412
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert Skelly Morgan, 91, passed away on November 30, 2019. He was born on December 19, 1927 in Afton, New York.

Robert was the owner of Nagrom, LLC Company. He was an avid golfer at the Carmel Country Club and spent summers travelling the country and back to Afton NY in his RV.

Robert is preceded in death by son, Glen Robert Morgan. He is survived by nieces, Jennifer and Dana and nephew Gregory.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenpineville.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details