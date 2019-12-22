Robert Skelly Morgan, 91, passed away on November 30, 2019. He was born on December 19, 1927 in Afton, New York.
Robert was the owner of Nagrom, LLC Company. He was an avid golfer at the Carmel Country Club and spent summers travelling the country and back to Afton NY in his RV.
Robert is preceded in death by son, Glen Robert Morgan. He is survived by nieces, Jennifer and Dana and nephew Gregory.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenpineville.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 22, 2019