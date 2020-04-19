Robert Glenn Sawyer "Buz" CHARLOTTE - Robert Glenn Sawyer, 78, of Charlotte, passed away on April 3, 2020. He was born March 23, 1942, in Elizabeth City, NC to Robert Andrew Sawyer and Bertie Azalee Cromer. Buz graduated from AL Brown High School, attended Western Carolina and graduated from UNCC. He worked as a driver for UPS and retired after 25 years of service. Buz is survived by his wife of 28 years, Bettie Dellinger Sawyer; sister, Margaret Luther (Jerry); four sons, Bobby Sawyer (Teresa), Alex Sawyer (Elizabeth), Mac Sawyer (Pam), Tim Sawyer (Robyn); two stepsons, Alex Mayhew, Trey Mayhew, (Donna); and nine grandchildren. There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 19, 2020