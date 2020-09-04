1/2
Robert "Bobnoxious" Soltis
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bobnoxious" Soltis, age 67, of Weddington passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on August 19, 1953 in New York City to the late Robert and Bernadette Soltis. He attended Immaculada High School in Pittsburgh, PA and graduated from Upper St. Clair High School, and played football at both schools. He attended Dayton University for three years.

Bob was married to the love of his life Pam, on October 9, 1976; they shared 43 wonderful years together. His family was always the most important part of his life spending time with his wife Pam, and daughter Shannon and friend Angel. He enjoyed cooking for his family and just being able to spend time with them, sharing in good times and laughter.

He worked as an airline pilot at numerous locations including, Airgo Aviation, Midstate Airlines, Piedmont Airlines, U.S. Airlines, and American Airlines. Bob will always be known for his sense of humor, laughter, jokes, and endless toothpicks in his mouth. There were numerous hobbies that he enjoyed including, hunting, fishing, old cars, and motorcycles. He was a friend to those who knew him and would enjoy a cold beer with his buddies when given the opportunity.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years Pam Soltis; daughter, Shannon Soltis and friend Angel Alicea; brothers, Joseph (Brenda) Soltis, Kenneth Soltis, Kevin (Bobbie) Soltis; brother-in-law, Stan Edwards (Wanda), Steve Edwards (Pam); and sister-in-law, Vickie Ferguson (Larry); also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Visitation will be held from 1-2:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Forest Lawn East Cemetery, Matthews. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC 28104
704-846-3771
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved