Robert "Bobnoxious" Soltis, age 67, of Weddington passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on August 19, 1953 in New York City to the late Robert and Bernadette Soltis. He attended Immaculada High School in Pittsburgh, PA and graduated from Upper St. Clair High School, and played football at both schools. He attended Dayton University for three years.
Bob was married to the love of his life Pam, on October 9, 1976; they shared 43 wonderful years together. His family was always the most important part of his life spending time with his wife Pam, and daughter Shannon and friend Angel. He enjoyed cooking for his family and just being able to spend time with them, sharing in good times and laughter.
He worked as an airline pilot at numerous locations including, Airgo Aviation, Midstate Airlines, Piedmont Airlines, U.S. Airlines, and American Airlines. Bob will always be known for his sense of humor, laughter, jokes, and endless toothpicks in his mouth. There were numerous hobbies that he enjoyed including, hunting, fishing, old cars, and motorcycles. He was a friend to those who knew him and would enjoy a cold beer with his buddies when given the opportunity.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Pam Soltis; daughter, Shannon Soltis and friend Angel Alicea; brothers, Joseph (Brenda) Soltis, Kenneth Soltis, Kevin (Bobbie) Soltis; brother-in-law, Stan Edwards (Wanda), Steve Edwards (Pam); and sister-in-law, Vickie Ferguson (Larry); also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Visitation will be held from 1-2:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Forest Lawn East Cemetery, Matthews. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com
