1/1
Robert Stanley O'Dell
1929 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Stanley O'Dell, 91, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Born May 8, 1929 in Johnson City, TN, Bob was the son of Ralph and Effie (Woody) O'Dell.

Bob lived at the Black Mountain Home for Children from 1936-1942. Bill and Lily Hyder, of Johnson City, fostered Bob from the time he was 13 until he graduated college. After receiving his Master's Degree at East Tennessee State, Bob taught shop at West Mecklenburg High School and then entered the US Army where he served for 2 years. He then taught shop at Harding High School and drafting and blueprint reading at Central Piedmont Community College until his retirement after 30 years at CPCC.

Bob was a family man and an avid fisherman, even winning the Mecklenburg Bass Master Club annual award in 1974. He was a Deacon in his church and walked his life by faith in the Lord. He had a sense of humor and always a smile. He kept immaculate care of his houses and lawns and took pride in gardening. In his later years, he enjoyed family, his grandchildren and their new great-grandchild.

He is survived by his wife, Alice; sisters, June and Tenny Ann; son, Steve and daughter-in-law, Diane; grandchildren, Zach, Tyler, Sara (Tony) Churchill and Ellen Reinecke; and great-grandchild, Ace.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bill and his daughter, Amy Reinecke and her husband, John.

Funeral Service 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2020 at Westview Christian Church, 5414 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Black Mountain Home for Children, 80 Lake Eden Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711, in honor of Robert S. O'Dell. Online condolences may be submitted at www.foreslawnwest.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
7043950055
