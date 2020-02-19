Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Stark. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Stark, 88, passed away on February 17, 2020. He was born on July 22, 1931 in Hungary, a son of Tibor and Julia Stark.



Robert Stark was a force of nature possessing energy that was contagious and unbridled. His biography is the stuff of novels deriving from his early childhood surviving the Nazi occupation of Budapest as a young boy, emigrating to Israel on one of the exodus ships in '48, surviving as a performing acrobat and trapeze artist as young man. He reunited with his parents and brother in Austria who also miraculously survived, and they all emigrated in the hull of a ship to Santiago, Chile in the early 50's. There he established his lifelong pursuit of being a textile entrepreneur along with his brother George. In Chile, he met the love of his life Eva Elizabeth Tuchler, his partner in life and business. They married in 1963 and soon thereafter had two boys, Allan and Marcel. When the communists came to power in Chile in the early 70's, with little more than a few suitcases and no English language skills, they uprooted once again to move to the United States, settling in Charlotte over fifty years ago where he again used his skills to start several new textile ventures, two of which continue to operate right until his last day.



Robert loved life and literally worked until a few hours prior to his passing. The amount of people he personally touched and who drew on his wise counsel of life and business are countless. Everyone that knew him has a "Robert story." Having never graduated from high school, he spoke eight languages and never met a person he could not engage with. One of his favorite sayings was that he never knew the word "no" - as he liked to say "no" is only a door that you have to figure out how to walk through.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eva Stark; their two sons, Allan and Marcel Stark; and their four grandchildren, Dylan, Sloan, Grayson and Eme.



Funeral services were held on Tuesday, February 18 in the Chapel at Hebrew Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Chabad of Charlotte, 6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC 28270 or The Stan Greenspon Center for Peace and Social Justice, Queens University of Charlotte, 1900 Selwyn Ave., Charlotte, NC 28274.



