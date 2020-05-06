Robert Sterling Coleman
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Belmont - Robert "Bob" Sterling Coleman, 76, passed away on May 4, 2020. Burial will be private with a Memorial Service and receiving of friends at a later date. Memorials may be made to Park Street United Methodist Church, 120 Park Street, Belmont, NC 28012 and/or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 5, 2020
I've known Bob all my life and also worked with him .He will surely be missed.
Randy Blanton
Family Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved