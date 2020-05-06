Belmont - Robert "Bob" Sterling Coleman, 76, passed away on May 4, 2020. Burial will be private with a Memorial Service and receiving of friends at a later date. Memorials may be made to Park Street United Methodist Church, 120 Park Street, Belmont, NC 28012 and/or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 6, 2020.