Steve Ingram, 86, passed into heaven 07/16/2019. He was born in Charlotte, NC. He was an Army veteran and until struck with Alzheimer's, was a very active member of Central Church of God serving tirelessly in the Kitchen Ministry, visiting shut-ins and a member of the Primetimers Task Force for many years. Steve is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol Baucom Ingram, daughter Terri L Ingram and son Robert Steve Ingram II.

The family will greet friends on Saturday July 20th at 10:00 at Central Church, 5301 Sardis Rd with the service following at 11:00. Graveside service will follow at Sharon Memorial Park.

Arrangements are by Gaskin Services and condolences can be made at gaskinservices.com. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to: Alzheimer's Disease Research 22512 Gateway Center Dr Clarksburg, MD 20871 BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); .org/alzheimers" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www..org/alzheimers or Novant Health Hospice POB 33549 Charlotte, NC 28233
