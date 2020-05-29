Robert Thomas Massey
Robert Thomas Massey III ; beloved of God, and a native of Charlotte,NC; transitioned to heaven on May 25, 2020. Survived by his wife, Rita ; daughter Crystal, and son Samuel. He is preceded in death by his daughter Evelyn. Funeral Service will be held at Mt Zion Christian Ministries, 1019 Scaleybark Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209 on Monday, June 1st; viewing at 12:30pm; service at 1pm. Arrangements are in the care of Alexander Funeral Home, Charlotte,NC. Interment will be at Gethsemane Gardens. In response to COVID-19 social distancing will be in place for his home-going celebration, and will also be live streamed. You may view the services via Facebook Live on Mt. Zion Christian Ministries' church page (https://www.facebook.com/wearemzcm/) or via YouTube on Mt. Zion Christian Ministries' channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv7sjef_3s9luy6nk-ZfvVw?view_as=subscriber)

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc.
1424 Statesville Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28236-6468
(704) 333-1167
May 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc.
