Robert Thomas Wilson passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at age 92 in Charlotte, North Carolina... Bob was born on February 9, 1928 at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte.
Bob met the love of his life, Nancy Helms, and they were married on September 4, 1955. The two were married for 63 years until Nancy's passing in November of 2018.
Bob loved life... he loved his family and was very proud of his children. He loved sports and enjoyed playing golf and was an avid poker player. He loved to travel... and he worshiped the sun! He enjoyed fun times at the family beach condo in North Myrtle Beach, SC.
Bob is preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy, brother Bill Wilson and sister Joan Kester.
Bob is survived by his son Robert T. Wilson Jr., (Samantha Lyn Hutt,) daughter Brenda Wilson Oswald (husband, Mark), son Jack Wilson (wife,Renee), and grandchildren Jason Wilson, Piper Rowe and Kaley Wilson.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, August 1st at McEwen Funeral Home in Charlotte at 4:00pm. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be observed and masks will be provided and required.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Bob's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
