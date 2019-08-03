Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert W. "Bob" Hawkins. View Sign Service Information Boston's Mortuary 4300 Statesville Rd Charlotte , NC 28269 (704)-509-1550 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Grace Covenant Church Cornelius , NC View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Grace Covenant Church Cornelius , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert (Bob) W. Hawkins died peacefully at his home surrounded by family and friends on Wed. July 31, 2019. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Bob was a native of Charlotte and born to the late Glenn & Lorene Hawkins. He proudly served four years in the United States Navy. Following his dedication to our US military and his retirement of 40 years with AT&T, Bob spent most of his time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed family gatherings with home-cooked meals and his favorite course, desert. For hobbies, Bob loved to spend time with his buddies on the golf course, horseback riding in the mountains and working in his wood-shop. Bob had an incredible God given talent of designing and woodworking while also having a passion for photography. This amazing husband, dad, pawpaw, sibling, uncle and friend will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 64 years, Barbara (whom he called Bobbie); his son Brad; daughter-in-law Lisa and his precious grand-daughter Dakoda; his sister, Jane and her husband Eddie and their family Chad, Michael, Cathy and Michaela; his brother Wayne and his wife Barbara and their children Kim & Chris. Bob will be dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.The family will receive friends at 10am followed by a celebration of Bob's life at 11am at Grace Covenant Church in Cornelius N.C. on Wednesday August 7th, 2019. A reception will be held immediately following the service. Pastor Farrell Lemings will officiate the service. The family ask Memorial donations may be made to the .

Robert (Bob) W. Hawkins died peacefully at his home surrounded by family and friends on Wed. July 31, 2019. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Bob was a native of Charlotte and born to the late Glenn & Lorene Hawkins. He proudly served four years in the United States Navy. Following his dedication to our US military and his retirement of 40 years with AT&T, Bob spent most of his time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed family gatherings with home-cooked meals and his favorite course, desert. For hobbies, Bob loved to spend time with his buddies on the golf course, horseback riding in the mountains and working in his wood-shop. Bob had an incredible God given talent of designing and woodworking while also having a passion for photography. This amazing husband, dad, pawpaw, sibling, uncle and friend will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 64 years, Barbara (whom he called Bobbie); his son Brad; daughter-in-law Lisa and his precious grand-daughter Dakoda; his sister, Jane and her husband Eddie and their family Chad, Michael, Cathy and Michaela; his brother Wayne and his wife Barbara and their children Kim & Chris. Bob will be dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.The family will receive friends at 10am followed by a celebration of Bob's life at 11am at Grace Covenant Church in Cornelius N.C. on Wednesday August 7th, 2019. A reception will be held immediately following the service. Pastor Farrell Lemings will officiate the service. The family ask Memorial donations may be made to the . Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations