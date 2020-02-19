Robert Dellinger Walden, 93, of Bishopville SC, died Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in Charlotte North Carolina he was the only child of the late Walter Ancel and Edna Dellinger Walden. Bob was raised in Kannapolis, NC. He served in the United States Army during World War II in Germany, France, and England. He graduated from Wake Forest College in 1949 and from The School of Banking of the South, Louisiana State University, class of 1964. Bob was a banker for 36 years in Bishopville and retired from the First Citizens Bank as vice president and city executive. He was active in his community and church.
Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Frances Payne Walden of the home; children, Donna Beckham, Emily (Brooks) Stuckey, Timothy (Cary) Walden all of Columbia, SC, Beth (Ken) Kirkland of Florence, SC; grandchildren, Ryan (Aly) Stuckey, Marshall (Kathryn) Stuckey, Madison Walden, Brandon Walden, Hampton Walden, Ashley (Garrett) Ryan, Andrew (Rachel) Walden; 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Robert D. Walden, Jr. and a son-in-law, Steve Beckham.
Memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, PO Box 167, Bishopville, SC 29010 or to a .
Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 19, 2020