Bob Cauble, 93, passed away on October 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Rebecca. He is survived by his loving children: Pamela, Patrick, Trish, Kevin, Gary, Katy and Kitty; twelve grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
The service to honor Bob's life will be held at Hickory Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, November 2nd at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment with Military Honors will take place that morning at 11:30 am at Magnolia Gardens Cemetery at Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Charlotte.
